Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 2,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,678,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vontier by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

