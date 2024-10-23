Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 395,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 971,705 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.24.

VZLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth $132,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

