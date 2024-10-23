Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.51. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $54.19.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

