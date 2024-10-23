Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $116.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

