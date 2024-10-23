Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,335,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.