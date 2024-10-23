Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.46 and last traded at $111.98. Approximately 1,595,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,309,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 180.8% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after buying an additional 385,251 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.