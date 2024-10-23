Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,044.43

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $21,044.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.00523422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00234968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00070087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,542,510 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

