Verge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00530605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00071752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

