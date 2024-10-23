Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $465,281.47

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and $465,281.47 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00040724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

