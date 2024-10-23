Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.