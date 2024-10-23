Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Lifted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 490,295 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.