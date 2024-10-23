Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.61. The company had a trading volume of 936,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.38. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

