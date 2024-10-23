Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

