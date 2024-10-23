Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.20. 396,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

