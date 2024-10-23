Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

