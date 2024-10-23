Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 492,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,509. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.