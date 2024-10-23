Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$831,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

