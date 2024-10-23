USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $56.02.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $111,208.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

