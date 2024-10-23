USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

USNA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,717. The stock has a market cap of $681.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

