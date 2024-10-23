Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.15. 267,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

