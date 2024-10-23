UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.790-7.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.45. 30,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11. UniFirst has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

