UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

NYSE PATH traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 8,243,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,182. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in UiPath by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 3,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

