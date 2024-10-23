U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

