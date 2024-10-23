U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,160 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 138,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,984. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

