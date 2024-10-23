U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.72.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

