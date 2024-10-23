U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,086. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

