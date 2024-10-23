U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 162,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.75. 399,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.94 and a 200 day moving average of $350.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

