Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.47-9.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $582.22. 294,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $606.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.