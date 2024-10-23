TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) vs. Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Critical Review

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TXNM Energy pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million 1.00 $6.15 million $5.88 9.08 TXNM Energy $1.94 billion 2.02 $88.35 million $0.91 47.77

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and TXNM Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alaska Power & Telephone and TXNM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.85%. Given TXNM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.