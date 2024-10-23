Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.44, but opened at $47.25. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 132,843 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

