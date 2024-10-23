TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.870-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.11. 1,367,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,663. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -33.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

