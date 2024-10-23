Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

