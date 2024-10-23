TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.12 ($0.30). 41,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 143,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.30).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.79. The company has a market capitalization of £14.00 million, a PE ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,757.47). Insiders own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

