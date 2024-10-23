Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $389.39 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $389.39 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00039972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,721,871,399 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

