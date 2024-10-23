Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 359.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $586.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

