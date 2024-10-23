Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $574.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,669. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.55 and its 200-day moving average is $584.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.