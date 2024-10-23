The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $425,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. 864,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,891,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

