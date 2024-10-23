The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,926,234. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.08. 126,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

