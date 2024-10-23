The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Cigna Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 397.3% annually over the last three years. The Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $31.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

CI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $317.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

