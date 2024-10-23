The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.5% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

