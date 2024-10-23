TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $204.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 272,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.