TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

TFII opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

