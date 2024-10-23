TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

