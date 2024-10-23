TFG Advisers LLC Sells 657 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $256.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,930. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

