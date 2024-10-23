TFG Advisers LLC Sells 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 341,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,759,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 156,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

