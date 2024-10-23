TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $106.93.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

