TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Linde by 175.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 13.1% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 116,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,671. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $362.33 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

