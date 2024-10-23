TFG Advisers LLC Buys 147 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 47,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.