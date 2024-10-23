TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $286.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,876. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.