Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Lowered by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 48.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.43% of Texas Pacific Land worth $86,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $18.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,073.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $903.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.17. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,095.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

